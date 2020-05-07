REGINA -- With Mother’s Day fast approaching, floral arrangements and other dry paper gifts are now allowed in long term care homes and acute care facilities.

In a tweet Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said flowers and gifts like cards, art and books do not pose a risk of COVID-19 infection.

The delivery process needs to minimize traffic in and out of facilities, to reduce the risk of potential virus transmission.

Appropriate hand hygiene must also be followed before and after handling delivered gifts.

You can ask your local facility for more information about delivery drop off. Families are asked to consult with the facilities before placing any orders for delivery.