REGINA -- The city has introduced new traffic curbs that it says will help slow vehicles in areas where pedestrian safety is a concern.

The traffic calming curbs replace traditional speed bumps, the city said on Friday, as well as help improve yielding at intersections and shorten crossing distances for pedestrians.

Crews will install the curbs on Tuesday on Whelan Drive by MacNeil School.

The city is installing these traffic calming curbs on Whelan Drive near MacNeil School. The red lines indicate where the curbs will be. (Submitted/City of Regina)

On Monday, crews will remove the existing speed humps. Drivers may want to look at alternate routes as traffic will be detoured, the city said.

It said vehicles don’t drive over these new curbs. Instead, they guide drivers away from the sidewalk.

They are yellow and have reflective posts. The curbs are the same height as regular sidewalk curbs, but their unique design allows water to flow under them to alleviate drainage concerns.

The city said it may install additional curbs after reviewing potential locations.

The curbs are affordable when compared to other systems, the city said. Other municipalities use them instead of traditional methods.