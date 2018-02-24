More than 100 people marched down in front of the Court of Queen’s Bench and down Victoria Avenue in Regina on Saturday, to show their support for the family of Tina Fontaine and to call for changes to the justice system.

“Know that these rallies are going to get larger and stronger and louder, if change isn't made now,” organizer and presenter Chasity Delorme said.

The event was in response to a jury finding Raymond Cormier not guilty of second-degree murder on Thursday. Cormier was charged with second degree murder in connection with the August 2014 death of Fontaine, 15. The teen's body was found in the Red River, wrapped in a duvet cover.

"Definitely calling for change. Right now that doesn't seem like we're moving forward in that direction. Our leadership, provincially and federally, have let us down,” Delorme said.

Rallies were held around the country, with citizens in Regina joining in on Saturday. Supporters marched down Victoria Avenue, delaying some traffic in the process.

"They can be angry, but at least they will bring awareness. Maybe that one person will educate themselves as to why we were out there, and that's the ultimate goal,” Delorme said.

The event comes just two weeks after a rally held for the family of Colten Boushie.

"We’re getting tired of coming to the courthouses, we're tired of protesting and we're tired of marching in the streets. But we will never tire from standing up for Indigenous lives,” organizer Nickita Longman said.

Organizers of the justice for Tina event hoped to draw attention to issues surrounding missing and murdered Indigenous women. Demanding changes to the child welfare system and the justice system.

"If I were to go missing or get murdered, I hope that something would happen. But I know that nothing would happen, nothing would change and I would still be another statistic and another picture to add to the list,” said presenter Tai Cook.

Several federal ministers have voiced disapproval over the verdict -- but Cook believes more needs to be done by the government.

"Trudeau says that he's doing something about it, but he really isn't. He's all talk, but I haven't seen any action from him so far,” Cook said.

Organizers plan to continue making their voice heard, while continuing the support for the Fontaine family and calling for change to the justice system, until what they call true reconciliation, happens in Canada.