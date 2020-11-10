Advertisement
These Regina incumbent candidates won't be returning to city council
REGINA -- Regina residents elected a number of new city councillors and a new mayor on Monday, with some beating out the incumbent candidate.
Incumbent mayoral candidate Michael Fougere, as well as candidates Barbara Young of Ward 1, Joel Murray of Ward 6 and Sharron Bryce of Ward 7 won’t be returning to city hall.
The candidates have conceded and thanked their supporters for assisting in their campaign.
Bryce had served on city council for 17 years, Young for eight years and Murray for four years.
Fougere had served as mayor for eight years. Prior to that, he had been a city councillor for five terms.
Here is who will be on Regina’s next city council:
- Mayor – Sandra Masters
- Ward 1 – Cheryl Stadnichuk
- Ward 2 – Bob Hawkins
- Ward 3 – Andrew Stevens
- Ward 4 – Lori Bresciani
- Ward 5 – John Findura
- Ward 6 – Dan LeBlanc
- Ward 7 – Terina Shaw
- Ward 8 – Shanon Zachidniak
- Ward 9 – Jason Mancinelli
- Ward 10 – Landon Mohl
