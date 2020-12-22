Advertisement
These Regina organizations are offering take-out Christmas meals
Published Tuesday, December 22, 2020 10:54AM CST
REGINA -- Several Regina non-profit organizations are offering Christmas meals this week.
Meals are take-out only, and organizations want to remind parons to respect physical distancing when lining up for meals.
Carmichael Outreach
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.
- 1510 12 Ave.
Soul’s Harbour Resuce Mission
- Tuesday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m.
- 1632 Angus St.
Marion Centre
- Friday, Dec. 25,1 p.m.
- 1835 Halifax St.