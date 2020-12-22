REGINA -- Several Regina non-profit organizations are offering Christmas meals this week.

Meals are take-out only, and organizations want to remind parons to respect physical distancing when lining up for meals.

Carmichael Outreach

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 1 to 3 p.m.

1510 12 Ave.

Soul’s Harbour Resuce Mission

Tuesday, Dec. 22, 3 p.m.

1632 Angus St.

Marion Centre