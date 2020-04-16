REGINA -- The City of Regina is suspending nine road construction projects to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a city council meeting held on Wednesday, council decided to pause projects that require city employees to enter residents’ homes to connect a water line. Others were selected because the current delay in construction work would cause them to expand over more than one construction season, meaning nearby residents would be impacted over two summers.

The City says this will save more than $6.4 million.

The projects that are paused include:

For rebuild:

Academy Park Rd. (From the Northwest corner to the Southeast corner)

Procter Place (from Parliament Ave. To 25th Ave.)

Calder Cres. (Jubilee Ave. W Leg.to Jubilee Ave. E. Leg.)

Chisholm Rd. (From Shannon Rd. To Grant Rd.)

Fourth Ave. North (from Garnet St. To Retallack St.)

For rehab:

Centennial St. (From Pells Dr. To Kramer Blvd.)

Kutarna Cres. (Between both ends of Harding St.)

Willowview St. (From Oakview Dr. To Elmview Rd.)

McTavish St. (From Dewdney Ave. To Fourth Ave.)

The City says these projects will be prioritized in 2021.

Shantel Lipp, president of the Saskatchewan Heavy Construction Association which is involved in major infrastructure projects in the province, said holding off on these projects will actually cost more in the long run as road conditions get worse over time and will require more work next year.

“Next year, the budget for those nine projects could be double,” she said. “The damage could be worse, or there could be less businesses locally that will be able to do that, because some guys ended up closing their doors, so the prices go up.”

She added the decision to pause nine projects is affecting local construction companies in a big way.

“There’s a lot of local businesses that were banking on these projects hitting the market,” she said.

There were alternative options Lipp says the city should have considered.

“We would have preferred to have council take a look at the money that was going toward to residential road projects and have them shifted to more civil infrastructure projects, major roadways, that type of thing,”

she said.

Another option Lipp said the Sask. Heavy Construction Association proposed prior to the city council meeting was to not halt the nine projects, but instead to put them out on the market, and require the companies who bid on them to obtain the asphalt from the city’s asphalt plant.

“That would have generated additional revenue for the City of Regina,” she said.

Lipp said going ahead with the projects in some capacity could have saved more jobs, as the construction industry would have been able to absorb some city employees who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lipp said it seems like this decision was made without adequate planning.

“They’re faced with a challenge, no question, but they could have handled it a lot better,” she said.

She’s hoping city council will reconsider its decision.

Other construction projects will be going forward, including Wascana Pool, Maple Leaf Pool and the redevelopment of Regent Park.