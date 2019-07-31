

CTV Regina





Regina police are warning residents of an increase in traffic and limited parking on Thursday evening.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium, directly next to the Queen City Exhibition. Tom Cochrane will be performing at 5:30 p.m. at the QCX, and April Wine is expected to perform following the game.

Police are asking patrons to be aware of road closures and plan travel ahead of time.

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday traffic will be closed in the 1500 to 1700 blocks of Elphinstone St. Closures will be found at the following locations:

1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;

Princess Street and 9th Avenue

Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;

McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;

Montague Street and 10th Avenue;

Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;

Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.

For more information on the Mosaic Stadium Shuttle, click here.