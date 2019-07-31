These roads will be closed as Rider game coincides with QCX
Mosaic Stadium is shown in this file photo.
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 11:01AM CST
Regina police are warning residents of an increase in traffic and limited parking on Thursday evening.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Mosaic Stadium, directly next to the Queen City Exhibition. Tom Cochrane will be performing at 5:30 p.m. at the QCX, and April Wine is expected to perform following the game.
Police are asking patrons to be aware of road closures and plan travel ahead of time.
Starting at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday traffic will be closed in the 1500 to 1700 blocks of Elphinstone St. Closures will be found at the following locations:
- 1500 block of Elphinstone Street at Dewdney Avenue;
- Princess Street and 9th Avenue
- Argyle Street and 9th Avenue;
- McTavish Street and 9th Avenue;
- Elphinstone Street and 9th Avenue;
- Montague Street and 10th Avenue;
- Elphinstone Street and North Railway Street;
- Saskatchewan Drive and Elphinstone Street.
For more information on the Mosaic Stadium Shuttle, click here.