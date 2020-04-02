REGINA -- The provincial government is reminding Saskatchewan residents of the tools available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province says these tools are designed to provide people with reliable forums for questions and information about the novel coronavirus in Saskatchewan.

HealthLine 811

After technical difficulties with the HealthLine in the early stages of COVID-19 in the province, the line was replaced on March 17 to improve service.

The government says the line went from handling only 32 callers at a time to more than 900 callers. There is an option to expand further if needed. There is also an option to receive a callback, the province says.

There are 250 additional staff trained to operate the call line, which has received nearly 50,000 calls since it was replaced.

Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency line

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency line is available at 1-855-559-5502 24 hours a day. The line is meant to answer non-health related questions about COVID-19.

The line can also be used to report anyone not complying with public health orders. Those orders include mandatory 14-day self-isolation after international travel and limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people.

Non-compliance concerns can also be submitted online.

The province says operators will work with public health officials and police agencies to follow up on any concerns.

COVID-19 website

The government’s website has information on COVID-19 information in the province, including the current number of cases and tests, a self-assessment tool and information on flights with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Residents can also send the province an email with COVID-19 concerns. Responses will be provided within 24 hours.

Saskatchewan has been promoting healthy infection management practices through an advertising campaign that will last into April.

Business Response Team

Businesses can find support during the pandemic by calling 1-844-800-8688.

The line provides support from the provincial and federal government, and can answer questions about which businesses can operate under the state of emergency.

Donations and supplies

The province is asking anyone who wants to donate or manufacture supplies to contact procurement@gov.sk.ca.

There have been more than 800 emails from people, businesses and organizations who want to offer supplies and other solutions for healthcare workers.

The government says it has received 57 donations of protective equipment, including N95 masks, so far. It’s also reviewing 85 purchasing opportunities for this equipment.