'They are our friends': Paw-sitive gathering held for dog lovers in Regina

The first ever Dog Paaws on the Pavement event was held in the parking lot of Regina's Southland Mall on Saturday.

It was a gathering of animal lovers who wanted to showcase or learn more about dog friendly products and organizations in the Queen City.

“We're just here to have a positive day, create some good memories, hopefully, and celebrate just, animals and mainly dogs and the important role that they play in our lives, especially as animal lovers," said Ayrianna Hrenyk, lead coordinator for the event.

With this being the first ever Paaws on the Pavement event, organizers were hopeful for visitors to learn more about the resources in their community.

"I hope that they leave with, you know, kind of being like, happy and having a positive attitude, maybe some information that they didn't have before," Hrenyk said.

Several senior living facilities were also represented at the event. Mavis Olesen, developer in charge of logistics for Dog Paaws, explained that this is part of an ongoing program to help out folks with mobility issues.

"Dog Paaws itself matches people who love to walk dogs with people who are having a little trouble walking their dogs, maybe due to mobility issues, or sometimes not. And so we walk the dog," she explained.

Olesen and Hrenyk expressed that they hope to see this event become an annual tradition where visitors can learn more about their furry friends.

"I think that I'm hoping that they renew their love in all sorts of dogs, the ones that are in the midst of training and the ones that are kind of old and have been companions for many years, realize once again that they are our friends and our loves," Olesen said.

"I'm hoping that they, can find some importance in organizations that are just starting out or that help in the community and hopefully create community within the people who are animal lovers themselves," Hrenyk said.