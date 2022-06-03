'They did not care': Samwel Uko's family pleading for change as inquest testimony concludes
The family of Samwel Uko’s questions have been answered, but they say more accountability needs to be taken for his death.
Uko, 20, was pronounced dead when his body was found in Wascana Lake in May of 2020.
According to the forensic pathologist who conducted Uko’s autopsy, the cause of death was drowning.
He went to the Regina General Hospital (RGH) seeking mental health support twice on the day he died. The second time, he was escorted out by security before receiving treatment.
Witness testimony at the inquest into Uko’s death wrapped up on Thursday. On Friday morning, his family said they feel frustrated and angry at what they heard throughout the week from Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) staff.
“They admitted their mistake. They admitted their error. But what do you do to correct it?” Justine Nyee, Uko’s uncle, said.
“They set up a list of stuff they want to do, but what about accountability? People who refused him help are still working. They are still in the same position. They are still working in the same hospital. How does that reflect in the community?”
Confusion over Uko’s name during registration at the hospital has been highlighted by witnesses as one of the main reasons why he was turned away from the hospital that day.
Nyee said he believes it came down to his race, not his name.
“If they saw him like one of them, they would have helped him,” Nyee said. “To me, the name is not an issue. The issue is they did not care.”
The SHA declined to comment on the family’s claim that race was the leading factor in this situation.
Members of the Black in Sask organization have been present throughout the inquest to support Uko’s family.
During the press conference, Vibya Natana with Black in Sask echoed the family’s belief that race did play a role in Uko’s treatment.
“This situation impacts everyone,” Natana said. “What we are calling for is for transparency. Is for an admission of the role that racism and discrimination has played in this case.”
In a statement, the SHA said system-wide actions on mental health and cultural responsiveness have been implemented since Uko’s death.
“Once the official coroner’s report has been received, SHA officials will consider the final recommendations directed to it within current/future operations,” the statement said.
Testimonies from hospital staff throughout the inquest, including those by the triage nurse who was working when Uko was escorted out, said race has no impact on how they perform their jobs.
Earlier in the week, Nyee said one objective the family had was figuring out whose decision it was to have Uko removed from the hospital that day.
He said that question has been answered.
“But for us as a family, we don’t see them trying to help. They’re working harder to cover what happened instead of helping,” Nyee said.
INQUEST EFFECTS ON PARENTS
Taban Uko, Samwel’s father, said the family came to Regina for the inquest because they want to see progress made for the future.
“We are hoping the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be able to make the change and make sure that this doesn’t happen to another family,” Taban said through his brother’s translation. “We need them to work harder to win the minority group here back because there is a distrust.”
Uko’s mother has not been inside the inquest room for a large portion of the proceedings. Nyee said they’ve been trying to shield her because of the effect her son’s death has had.
He said the woman who married his brother about 20 years ago is gone.
“She’s being eaten alive inside,” Nyee said. “It’s been hard to see how this affected her life. She’s a person who is present with you, but she’s not there.”
The family is hoping the jurors’ recommendations include increased continual diversity training for hospital staff, accountability for the staff involved in turning Uko away and an effort to hire more diverse staff.
“I hope this will bring awareness,” Nyee said. “I hope this will come out and people will see that yes there is a problem and I hope the hospital will be able to change their policies.”
The jury deliberated into Friday afternoon.
More details to come…
