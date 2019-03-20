Christian Parish Takes The Gun, also known by his stage name Supaman commands the audience's attention when he takes the stage.

He is an artist and performer who has garnered international praise for his personal blend of Indigenous culture, and hip-hop.

“I love to share the culture, share the story of the dances and the value that comes with that but also living a positive life, a drug and alcohol free life,” said men’s powwow fancy dancer and rapper, Supaman.

Organized by the Regina Public School Board, dozens of students from various schools gathered at Scott Collegiate High School today to listen to Supaman’s positive messages of respecting one another and their culture and living a healthy lifestyle.

“Knowing they have the power, they have the power as Indigenous people, as human beings to create their own realities in this life, they have the power to go forward.” Supaman said.

Originally from Crow Agency, Montana, Supaman has been travelling across North America for more than 15 years, sharing with youth a personal message of sobriety, and following one's dreams.

Growing up, Supaman experienced his parents struggle with alcoholism. That struggle resulted in him being apprehended by social services as a young child. When he was just 10 years old, his father passed away and his mother made the choice to put down the bottle for good.

Speaking to the students in the gymnasium at Mamaweyatitan Centre, he takes the students back to that day.

"She said I’m done, I'm never touching another drop of alcohol again, and she never did, she raised me and my brother, raised me to be the man I am today.”

Today, Supaman is an award winning hip-hop artist and producer, whose had the chance to work alongside Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas. He’s also won an MTV Video Music Award for his song in honour of the protests in Standing Rock, North Dakota. The song is meant to raise awareness about the Indigenous resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Christian Parish Takes The Gun AKA Supaman will continue on his North American tour, including a stop in Prince Albert.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay.