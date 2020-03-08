REGINA -- A Regina man is putting out a call to the public after he says his electric scooter that he uses to get around everywhere, was stolen.

Doug Stack said he was getting ready to run some errands on his scooter, when he noticed it was missing.

"Thursday morning I went out to the garage and the scooter was gone,” said Stack.

Stack said he locks the scooter up in his garage every night, but someone found their way in to take it.

The scooter has become an integral part of his routine ever since he got in in January 2019.

"I use it pretty near every day, went to the store, I’d go for a trip or something, go up to the park or whatever,” said Stack. “They took my life away."

He said he now has to rely on friends and family to get a ride.

The scooter is large and likely would not fit in a vehicle. With a price tag around $2,500, Stack said he cannot afford to replace it. He is hoping whoever took his scooter might decide to return it.

“Especially with spring coming, I can't get out and can't go to the store or get groceries or anything," said Stack.

Stack says he reported the theft to the Regina Police.

Police say when investigating cases like this, they would typically start looking on websites like Kijiji to see if the stolen items are being sold.