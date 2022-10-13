'They’ve done a tremendous job': Farming for Health sees record year, surpasses $2M for local healthcare

Local producers, businesses and the health foundation banded together this past growing season to raise a record amount of funds for local healthcare initiatives.

Now running in its 10th year, the Ag Community Farming for Health Project wrapped up recently, with 440 acres of canola in the bin.

It raised $395,000 for the Health Foundation of East Central Saskatchewan — the largest total ever recorded for the fundraiser.

“It’s about making the community a better place to live,” said Ross Fisher, the foundation’s executive director.

“They all come together to help us do that, and they’ve done a tremendous job for the last 10 years straight.”

Originally, the project began in 2012 when an idea formed to get some land to farm, and take the proceeds to a major project for the future of Yorkton and the region, said co-chair of the Farming for Health project, Larry Hilworth.

“The original intent was to raise money for a hospital. We understand that that’s still coming, even though a little bit tardy,” he said.

That $1 million goal was raised a year earlier than expected, with the group finishing in year four. In recent years, the project has turned its attention to other glaring issues at the facility.

“In the last four years, (we’ve) brought equipment with that money. That’s much needed in the health district, and we’ll do that again this year,” he said.

The additional nearly $400,000 brought the groups’ total to a new benchmark, over $2 million in the first decade of the project.

As for that hospital, local MLA Greg Ottenbreit said it’s coming. He said the contract has been awarded for preliminary consultation and planning for the new facility.

“Once that’s all finalized, we’ll move into the next portion of allocating where it should be placed, and then the design of the facility,” he said.

He added that we will learn more in the coming months.

The Farming for Health project won’t be going anywhere, either. The plan is to continue for the next decade, onward — hoping to eclipse the lifespan of the new hospital on the horizon.