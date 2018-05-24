

For weeks, the Saskatchewan government has been trying to get campers to move out of a campsite on the lawn in front of the legislative building.

With summer approaching, the government’s patience is running out.

Minister of Central Services Ken Cheveldayoff brought up the protest in question period on Thursday, raising concerns about the lawn.

“There needs to be maintenance, we will be turning sprinklers on and things like that,” he said. “They will have to move out.”

The demonstrators have been camping for more than 85 days and have a long list of concerns, including reconciliation, racism and the outcome of the Colten Boushie and Tina Fontaine cases. They want to meet with the premier.

“The whole point was to come out here and to spread awareness for why we’re here and these issues that affect us and to hopefully have them come across to start a dialogue,” demonstrator Prescott Demas said.

A meeting has been arranged for next Tuesday, where the government plans to raise its concerns.

“We have a number of bylaws and policies in place that restrict camping, fires, signage and setting up structures,” Cheveldayoff added in the legislature. “A permit is required for all activities and we have been in contact with the group outside.”

The protesters will wait until after the meeting to decide if they will disband their camp.

With files from CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka