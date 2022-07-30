As the long weekend approaches, many people are heading out of town to camp, head to the lake or catch up with family and friends.

If you’re staying in Regina, here are some things you can do in and around the Queen City.

INDOOR ACTIVITIES

On Sunday, The RCMP Heritage Centre is holding extra activities for their weekly Grandparents Day. With regular admission, people can take part in activities including bingo, crafts, and stories from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The RCMP will also be holding activities for Saskatchewan Day on Monday.

The Royal Saskatchewan Museums’ newest exhibit, Home: Life in the Anthropocene opened in April. The centre will also be playing a documentary called Dinosaur Hunters daily at 2 p.m.

You can check out the Mackenzie Art Gallery’s current exhibits: Radical Stitch, What the Bat Knows, and Chyrons for the Future.

The Saskatchewan Science Centre’s Indigenous Ingenuity exhibit is on until Sept. 18, 2022. People can take part in learning about Indigenous science through an interactive adventure.

You can drop into a City of Regina facility for a swim.

The Cineplex Normanview theatre will be playing Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark on Saturday as part of their family favourite series at 1 p.m. for $6.99. The Southland location will be playing Uncharted at 11 a.m. for $2.99.

On Saturday, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats will be playing at the Conexus Arts Centre.

You can also head to the Western Development Museum in Moose Jaw on Saturday or Sunday to check out Brickspo, a lego exhibition, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Wascana Habitat Conservation Area holds free weekly summer nature programs for children, focusing on different topics each Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This Saturday’s topic is habitats. Those who want to register can e-mail wcvisitorservices@gov.sk.ca.

Summer Bash YQR will be playing Peter Rabbit 2 on a giant inflatable screen in Realtors Park at 170 Sunset Drive at 9 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, the Moonlight Movies Drive-In will feature Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and on Sunday, they will play The Never Ending Story. Both films will begin around 9:15 p.m.

You can head over to Over the Hill Orchards and Winery in Lumsden for Picnic in the Orchard.

The Regina Central Library will be holding Storytime in the Park for children on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at the northwest corner of Victoria Park.

The Farmers Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Victoria Park.

The Mid Summer’s Art Festival will be held on Saturday in Fort Qu’Appelle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can also head to Regina beach to check out an inflatable water park by Sask. Aquatic Adventures.