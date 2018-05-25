

A third man has been charged in relation to Regina’s fourth homicide of 2018.

Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Retallack Street just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jesse Alexander Henderson, 33, has been charged with break and enter and use of a firearm. He is the third person charged in connection to the death.

Brent Stacee Creely, 26, of Regina has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.

Richard William Snyder, 33, has also been charged with possession of a firearm in connection with the case.

Henderson made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.