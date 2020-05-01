REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders added seven rookies to their roster at Thursday night’s CFL Draft.

The most notable move the Green and White made during the draft was taking Melfort product Mattland Riley seventh overall, adding depth to the offensive line position.

Riders GM Jeremy O’Day said they certainly wanted to add some quarterback protection if the right person was there for their first round pick.

“It’s a combination of where we think we need to have more depth. Last year we had a strong group of depth at O-Line even when we had injuries,” says O’Day.

Two staples in the trenches, Dariusz Bladek and Philip Blake, signed with the Argos in the off-season. However, there isn’t necessarily a gap in the line.

The offensive line group includes Terran Vaughn, Brendon LaBatte, Dan Clark, Dakoda Shepley and Takoby Cofield would be expected to start if the season started tomorrow.

“After we watched tape we felt really comfortable with what Matt brings to the table,” says O’Day, who didn’t give the Saskatchewan Huskies product bonus points for being from Saskatchewan.

There were a lot of other moves the Riders made in the CFL Draft, though O’Day had to be patient, as the next pick came in the 4th round. He also had some rave review for the other six players that became Riders on Thursday.

Kian Schaffer-Baker (WR, University of Guelph) Fourth Round, 35th overall

“We had him ranked higher than what we got him at. He’s a receiver that fits the mould. He can play both slot and outside receiver. He’s ultra athletic, he came to the regional combine and jumped 40 inches in the vertical. He was very productive when he’s been able to play, he has to stay healthy but we like his athleticism and the flexibility he brings,” said O’Day.

“We feel like he can compete. We feel good about the guys we drafted last year (wide receivers Justin McInnis and Brayden Lenius) but those guys haven’t had an opportunity to play for a year so he’ll come in and create some good competition for that receiver position. “

A.J (Junior) Allen (LB, University of Guelph) Fourth Round, 35th overall

“We wanted to get some value at special teams. We were really excite to get (Junior). He was a kid that came to the regional combine in Toronto, did a great job during the combine. We like his athletic ability, the fact that he plays different positions,” said O’day. “He has some pass rush ability we like. More importantly we feel like he’s a guy who can come in and compete right away on special teams. Coach Dickenson is excited we were able to get him. If you look at our roster, losing a guy like Sam Hurl, we’re excited to get a young talented player that was moved around a lot at Guelph.”

O’Day said the fact that Allen and Schaffer-Baker played together at Guelph University did not factor into the decision to draft the pair.

“We knew about both of them and didn’t have anything to do with the school that they came from. It just happened to be they were from the same team. We didn’t target both guys.”

Vincent Dethier (DB, McGill University) Fifth Round, 44th overall

“He was a good pick we looked at early, and then went back and looked at him later in the draft. We like his physicality and his testing measurements were on par with where you need to be a pro. He has the measurables that we like, he’ll come to compete to play on special teams and also compete with safety.”

Jonathan Femi-Cole (RB, Western University) Sixth Round, 53rd overall

“A guy that originally went to the University of Minnesota as a running back. He went there for his full four years and had more eligibility so went to Western last year. What we liked about him was the ability to possibly move him to fullback. Again a guy that fits the mould. He played some valuable minutes at Minnesota on their kickoff team so we see him having special teams value to the fullback position.”

Jesse Lawson (OL, Carleton University) Seventh Round, 62nd overall

“He’s a tackle at Carleton that has great size, just like a lot of kids that are drafted at that time he has some things to work on. We like his length, he’s a guy that at that point we figured we couldn’t pass on him and you can never have enough offensive line depth.”

Neville Gallimore (DL, University of Oklahoma) Eighth Round, 71st overall

Gallimore was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“At that part of the CFL draft the conversation I had in the 8th round was just a conversation about how many kids we had left as ‘draftable’ and what are the chances we have of them making our team. Did [the value] over-seed the value at taking a guy that can be a home run if he ever comes back to the CFL? It was more of a risk reward pick.”