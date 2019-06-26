

CTV Regina





Police have charged Morley Dean Whitequill with second-degree murder after a woman’s body was found in the 1500 block of Cameron Street on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the area around 4:15 a.m. for a report of a woman not breathing. The woman was outside a home, police said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the victim as 51-year-old Janice Elaine Whitequill. Her family has been notified.

Morley Whitequill, 49, has been charged with second degree murder. He appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Police say the pair are siblings.

This is Regina’s fifth homicide of 2019. Whitequill's next court appearance will be on July 4.