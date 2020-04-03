REGINA -- A new community mobility report from Google shows how Saskatchewan residents have responded to physical distancing measures put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report tracks movement trends in the province from Feb. 16 to March 29.

The report shows traffic at retail and recreation facilities has dropped 53 per cent from baseline under the public health measures put in place by the provincial government.

Grocery and pharmacy traffic is at 24 per cent below average, the report shows.

Park traffic in Saskatchewan has increased by 45 per cent.

The report says transit station traffic has dropped by 52 per cent and workplace traffic is down 37 per cent.

Residential traffic is 11 per cent above average amid the pandemic.

The baseline median value was determined in a five-week period between Jan. 3 and Feb. 6, according to the report.

Saskatchewan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 12. The province declared a state of emergency on March 18.

Google says the data collected is usually used to show “popular times for places on Google Maps.”

“The reports were developed to be helpful while adhering to our stringent privacy protocols and protecting people’s privacy,” Google said in the report. “No personally identifiable information, like an individual’s location, contacts or movement, is made available at any point.”

The report was calculated using data from users with their location history turned on. Google says the setting is off by default.

The reports are available for 131 countries and regions.

The search engine said the data is meant to help residents and public health officials understand responses to physical distancing guidelines. However, Google says the reports “shouldn’t be used for medical diagnostic, prognostic or treatment purposes” or for guidance on travel plans.