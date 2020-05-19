REGINA -- A tribute is growing at the base of a Tutor jet in Moose Jaw, home to the CF Snowbirds, for a pilot who died in a crash over the weekend.

Capt. Jennifer Casey was killed when her flight crashed in Kamloops, B.C. on Sunday. The Snowbirds were travelling across the country as part of Operation Inspiration in honour of frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

Lots of flowers and notes thanking Capt. Jennifer Casey for her service at the Snowbirds moment. She died in the Kamloops crash this past weekend @ctvregina pic.twitter.com/sMW7C8AopD — Taylor Rattray (@TaylorCTV) May 19, 2020

Tourism Moose Jaw encouraged residents to bring flowers to the decommissioned jet located just off the Trans-Canada Highway. The organization says the flowers should be in heavy pots so they don’t blow away.

On Monday, Moose Jaw Mayor Fraser Tolmie released a statement saying he was “deeply saddened” to hear about the crash.

“The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are an integral part of our community,” he said. “We send our deepest condolences to the Casey family and to the entire Snowbirds team.”

Premier Scott Moe shared his condolences over the crash on Twitter.