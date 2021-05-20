YORKTON -- A nostalgic blast from the past for 90s kids in the Parkland, and across North America, is now on display at the Yorkton Public Library.

The original puppets, and a recreated ‘Poetree’, from the children’s program ‘Poetree and Friends’ are on display in the Community pARTners Gallery until the end of June.

The show began in the early 90s and production ended in 1997. It ran on CTV locally, as well as on YTV and Nickelodeon, winning five CanPro gold awards for excellence in children’s programming.

Amber Harvey, branch manager of the Yorkton Public Library, said the exhibit is to celebrate local history.

“It was no small task to have the show on the air for as long as it was and every day that it was produced, so it’s just exciting and it’s something that shouldn’t be left in the past,” said Harvey.

The show was about Poetree, a wise old tree who could speak and create beautiful poems, and Birdie, a lively bird who had a nest in its branches. There was also a treehouse visited each week by Dan The Story Man who would talk part in Birdie’s adventures and read a story.

Dan Calef is still known as Dan The Story Man today and has fond memories of doing the show.

“The fact that kids remember it and say ‘oh I used to watch that show when I five’ and it’s pretty neat,” said Calef.