'This party is united': Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck enjoys 94% approval at party convention
Members of the Saskatchewan NDP are unified behind Carla Beck — as the leader enjoyed a 94 per cent approval rating at the party’s latest convention.
The three-day affair wrapped up on Sunday. The convention saw the largest growth in new members in party history, according to a Saskatchewan NDP news release.
“Saskatchewan people are ready for change. Our province has so much potential, but the Sask. Party is holding us back,” Beck said in the release. “This party is united and ready to deliver a brighter future for Saskatchewan people.”
The convention comes after a recent poll by Insightrix showed a closing gap between the Sask. NDP and the governing Sask. Party.
When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held today, 45 per cent said they would vote NDP, up six per cent from September. Sask. Party’s approval rating fell from 53 to 51 per cent in that same time period.
“People are starting to see through all the finger pointing and divisive, American-style politics,” Beck said. “This party is laser focused on the very real issues keeping Saskatchewan people up at night, like healthcare and the cost of living.”
In the poll, the top concern for respondents was inflation and rising costs at 58 per cent.
The fall sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature began on Oct. 26, following an extension of the spring session solely focused on bringing the Parents’ Bill of Rights into law.
The Saskatchewan NDP currently holds 14 seats in the legislature, having gained two during a trio of byelections in August.
The Sask. Party holds 46 seats, while Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) Leader Nadine Wilson holds the remaining seat.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive
Nearly three dozen trucks entered Gaza on Sunday in the largest aid convoy since the war between Israel and Hamas began, but humanitarian workers said the assistance still fell desperately short of needs after thousands of people broke into warehouses to take flour and basic hygiene products.
BREAKING Unifor says tentative deal reached with St. Lawrence Seaway authority
Unifor says it has reached a tentative agreement with the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. during negotiations to end a strike that began Oct. 22.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Carbon price could be 'off the table' by the next election after rollback for heating oil: Liberal strategist
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 43, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
At least 43 people died when Category 5 Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico's southern Pacific coast, the governor of hard-hit Guerrero said Sunday as the death toll continued to climb.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
Saskatoon
-
'It's not the full story': Sask. Indigenous peoples react to documentary, calling Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigeneity into question
Indigenous peoples in Saskatchewan are reacting following a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that called into question the Indigenous identity of accomplished musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie.
-
'I lost everything': Sask. woman is using her experience to help others with addictions
Two Prince Albert YWCA workers are using their experience with addictions to help others.
-
Multiple vehicles hit the ditch near Sask. bridge, RCMP says
Slippery roadways made for dangerous travel on Highway 16 on Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
Striking MPI workers to vote on new offer Monday
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.
-
‘It’s the right thing to do’: Veterans’ advocate calling to reinstate city program for free burial plots
More than 300 Canadian veterans and service members are buried at the Transcona Cemetery’s Field of Honour, one of two Winnipeg-owned cemeteries that offer spaces for those who served in Canada’s military.
-
'A great place to escape': Winnipeg Comiccon celebrates third year in Manitoba
Downtown Winnipeg was full of superheroes, villains, and every other type of character in between as thousands descended on the third annual Winnipeg Comiccon at the RBC Convention Centre this weekend.
Calgary
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
City seeks public input on East Elbow Pathway design plans
The city has launched an engagement study in the hopes of improving one of Calgary's oldest neighbourhoods.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
'I can't even function': Edmonton students fear for family after communication cut off in Gaza
Two local university students say they're struggling to cope after contact with their family in Gaza was cut off.
-
Town of Olds under boil water advisory
The Town of Olds is under a boil water advisory.
Toronto
-
Police advise of traffic delays, closures as thousands flood downtown Toronto streets for pro-Palestinian rally
A crowd estimated to be in the thousands has gathered in Toronto’s downtown core for a pro-Palestinian demonstration in front of the U.S. Consulate General.
-
Cybersecurity incident takes down Toronto Public Library website, public computers
The Toronto Public Library said it is actively addressing a cybersecurity incident in a statement issued Sunday.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Ottawa
-
Massive pro-Palestine rally in Ottawa calls on Canadian government to push for ceasefire
A pro-Palestinian rally marched its way through downtown Ottawa Sunday, calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza region.
-
Cleanup from fire at Ottawa Hospital General Campus delaying surgeries this week
The Ottawa Hospital says it is still not at full power after a transformer in the hospital's hydro vault at the General Campus caught fire and it could be several days before things are back to normal.
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
'We're seeing great success': Project brings basketball courts to B.C. Indigenous communities
Brand-new basketball courts are being installed in Indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island thanks to an initiative called Court Projects.
-
New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.
-
Disabled B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight says he's pushing for changes
A disabled British Columbia man who dragged himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline's ground assistance personnel were not available to help him says he doesn't want others to go through the same experience.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strike still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
'Ghost shoes' memorialize pedestrian struck and killed in Montreal
The group behind Montreal's numerous "Ghost Bike" memorials has installed its first pair of "ghost shoes" in the memory of Fabienne Houde-Bastien.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Atlantic
-
Coyote concerns rise in Nova Scotia town
Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
-
Cape Breton legion in danger of closing as membership declines
A Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cape Breton is in danger of closing as membership declines and costs add-up.
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Mobile skin cancer clinic checking moles in Ontario
Melanoma Canada launched a series of mobile skin cancer screening clinics across Ontario this summer, as part of a five-year plan to hit its goal to screen 25,000 Canadians annually.
-
No choice other than to remove northwest Ont. justice from office, court confirms
A justice of the peace in northwestern Ontario who tried to help her son with a traffic offence was removed from office because she failed to show remorse for her actions, an appeals court has ruled.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener on Sunday.
-
‘It blew me away’: Guelph, Ont. woman wins big at balloon design competition
A Guelph business owner is blowing up internationally for her creative balloon creations.
-
Dogs show off costumes at annual Howloween Pooch Party
Dozens of petrifying pups showed off their best costumes Sunday at the 3rd annual Howloween Pooch Party in Downtown Kitchener.