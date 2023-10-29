'This party is united': Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck enjoys 94% approval at party convention

Members of the Saskatchewan NDP are unified behind Carla Beck — as the leader enjoyed a 94 per cent approval rating at the party’s latest convention.

The three-day affair wrapped up on Sunday. The convention saw the largest growth in new members in party history, according to a Saskatchewan NDP news release.

“Saskatchewan people are ready for change. Our province has so much potential, but the Sask. Party is holding us back,” Beck said in the release. “This party is united and ready to deliver a brighter future for Saskatchewan people.”

The convention comes after a recent poll by Insightrix showed a closing gap between the Sask. NDP and the governing Sask. Party.

When asked which party they would vote for if an election were held today, 45 per cent said they would vote NDP, up six per cent from September. Sask. Party’s approval rating fell from 53 to 51 per cent in that same time period.

“People are starting to see through all the finger pointing and divisive, American-style politics,” Beck said. “This party is laser focused on the very real issues keeping Saskatchewan people up at night, like healthcare and the cost of living.”

In the poll, the top concern for respondents was inflation and rising costs at 58 per cent.

The fall sitting of the Saskatchewan Legislature began on Oct. 26, following an extension of the spring session solely focused on bringing the Parents’ Bill of Rights into law.

The Saskatchewan NDP currently holds 14 seats in the legislature, having gained two during a trio of byelections in August.

The Sask. Party holds 46 seats, while Saskatchewan United Party (SUP) Leader Nadine Wilson holds the remaining seat.