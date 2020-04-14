REGINA -- A Regina barber is offering haircut tutorials online in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Chung hasn’t been cutting hair for the past month, as the virus forced his salon to temporarily cease operations. As a way to pass the time, and help those in need of a trim, he is posting videos online, showing easier men’s cuts and how to achieve them.

“I think it’s a basic skill we should all have. It’s not going to turn out as good as going to the salon or the barber shop,” said Chung. “But sometimes, it’s just about getting hair away from your ears or off your neck.”

Chung said you should enlist the help of someone else to make the process easier.

“Don’t go right down to the wood on the first go. Take small steps and then just kind of work at it. Hair (is) pretty forgiving and a bad haircut is good again in a few weeks,” Chung said.

Hairstylists, Jodi Bogdon and Lauren Steele, said online tutorials can be an option for people in desperate need of a cut, but warn fixing a bad cut is a lot harder than fixing a grown-out cut.

“As far as cutting your own hair, it’s a tough one to do. You are at your own risk,” said Bogdon.

Both said colouring your hair at home is not a great idea. Steele said many salons offer products that can cover grown-out roots.

“There (are) things like temporary sprays that wash out when you wash your hair,” said Steele.

If you are looking to purchase a set of clippers, they are in high demand. Stores like London Drugs are selling out as soon as they receive product.

“Hair colour has definitely been very popular (too), and hair clippers, especially in the men’s section,” said Nathan Hennigar, the assistant store manager of London Drugs Grasslands Regina.