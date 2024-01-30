This Saskatchewan town was Canada's hot spot Tuesday

REGINA
    With January feeling more like late March in Saskatchewan it may come as no surprise it was home to the warmest community in Canada on Tuesday afternoon.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Maple Creek was Canada’s hot spot Tuesday afternoon, sitting at 20.9 C shortly after 1 p.m.

    The normal daytime high for Maple Creek on Jan. 30 is about -5 C, ECCC says on it’s website.

    The record high in Maple Creek before Tuesday was 14.1 C set in 1993. The town's record low: -37 C set back in 1996.

    Double-digit highs were scattered throughout the province Tuesday.

    According to ECCC, Moose Jaw was at 12 C, Swift Current 14 C and Weyburn 10 C shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday to name a few places.

    While not as warm as Tuesday the mild temperatures are expected to stick around in most communities until at least the weekend.

    ECCC said that 11 warm temperature records were broken across Saskatchewan on Monday.

    Records were broken in Assiniboia, Collins Bay, Coronach, Key Lake, Hudson Bay, La Ronge, Meadow Lake, Rockglen, Southend, Waskesiu and Weyburn, according to ECCC. 

