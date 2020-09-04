Advertisement
This tool helps voters find their ward for the upcoming Regina Municipal Election
Published Friday, September 4, 2020 3:44PM CST
An election official hands back to a voter her marked ballot to place in the ballot box so she can cast her vote for the federal election at a polling station on Toronto's Ward Island on Monday, May 2, 2011. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
REGINA -- This tool can help Regina voters find their ward ahead of the Nov. 9 municipal election.
Find your ward by entering your address in the app below, or click here: