REGINA -- A student at Thom Collegiate has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from Regina Public Schools.

The school board was informed of the positive case on Friday. Two classrooms were closed as a precaution.

Families with students in the affected classes were informed of the case. Regina Public Schools said letters were also sent out to all Thom Collegiate families.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority will contact families and staff members who may have been in close contact with the affected students. Any additional close contacts that are identified will be contacted directly by Public Health.

Students and staff from the two classrooms have been asked to self-isolate. The school board said it will be calling or texting affected school families over the weekend, to let them know if they no longer need to self-isolate.

Regina Public Schools said the school will be cleaned and disinfected. It anticipates classes will resume at Thom Collegiate next week.