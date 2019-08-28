Thom Collegiate won't be fielding a football team for the 2019 season.

The Thom Collegiate Trojans didn’t have enough students express interest in the high school team.

Any Trojan athletes who want to play this season will be allowed to play for Winston Knoll.

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Plaza of Honour inductees Neal Hughes and Jim Hopson both played for Thom, as well as current centre Dan Clark.