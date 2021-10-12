'Those poor kids got ripped off': Yorkton high school honours former senior football players
The Yorkton Raiders honoured the teams former seniors who were unable to play last year due to COVID-19, with a unique ritual.
On Friday night the teamhosted the Moose Jaw Central Cyclones in theirfirst under the lights game since 2019.
Head coach Roby Sharpe said he wanted to honour last years seniors who couldn't play due to pandemic-related restrictions but was unsure how. It was decided that the team would bury a football under the bench with the names of the seniors that missed last season - cementing their legacy with the club.
“Since we didn’t get to play last year it’sjust awesome that they are all recognizing us cause everybody put in a ton of work throughout the offseason that we didn’t play,” said Keane Szabo, former linebacker for the Yorkton Raiders.
Szabo said that the nodis reflective of the schools football program.
“My heart just kind of went out for the guys from last year they never got that chance.”
said Roby Sharpe, head coach of the Yorkton Raiders said.
“Just a little something to honour those guys, we can't turn back the clock of time but we can at least acknowledge those poor kids that got ripped off.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal court strikes down Fortin's request to be reinstated as head of vaccine rollout
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin's request for reinstatement as the head of Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been struck down by the Federal Court, stating Fortin must first pursue a grievance over his removal with the Canadian Armed Forces.
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
Gabby Petito's cause of death was strangulation, coroner says
Gabby Petito's cause of death was ruled to be strangulation and the manner of death was homicide, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said on Tuesday.
'An explosion in the sky': Golden, B.C., woman nearly hit by meteorite after it crashed through her ceiling
Ruth Hamilton was sound asleep last week when she was awoken by her dog barking, the sound of a crash through her ceiling and the feeling of debris on her face, the resident of Golden, B.C., said Monday.
The return of Zellers? Experts divided on whether pop-up will revive brand
Zellers is back in the form of a pop-up shop at one Bay store in Ontario. But experts are divided over whether the pop-up could bring the long-gone discount retail brand back to life.
Northern lights put on a show for Canadians this Thanksgiving weekend
Canadians were treated to a dazzling display of northern lights this week, as wide stripes of green filled the night sky — and social media feeds
These images show the extent of the destruction from the La Palma volcano
Since Sept. 19, plumes of smoke and rivers of bright red lava have been spewing out of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on Spain's La Palma island with dramatic photos capturing how the devastation has slowly transformed the area into one of destroyed homes and abandoned neighbourhoods.
Most adults shouldn't take daily aspirin to prevent heart attack, U.S. panel says
Older adults without heart disease shouldn't take daily low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, an influential health guidelines group said in preliminary updated advice released Tuesday.
Customs dispute at Canadian border jeopardizes U.S. fish stick, filet supply
A customs dispute at the U.S.-Canada border is threatening America's supply of a key fish used for popular products such as fish sticks and fast food sandwiches.
Saskatoon
-
Tuberculosis outbreak declared in two northern Sask. communities, with hundreds of close contacts identified
The Athabasca Health Authority (AHA) declared a tuberculosis outbreak in two northern Saskatchewan communities on Oct. 8.
-
'Photon bliss': Sask. astronomy enthusiast says Monday’s northern lights 'a gift'
The skies put on a dazzling display Monday night with the aurora borealis lighting up most of central and northern Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon police seize $15k in drug bust
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into cocaine trafficking by Saskatoon police.
Winnipeg
-
Nine new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba reported since Friday
Manitoba health officials announced nine deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, dating back to Friday.
-
Woman killed in crash on Highway 44, driver arrested for impaired driving: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a Beausejour man for impaired driving in connection with a fatal crash that left one woman dead over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Province implementing stricter self-isolation rules in Southern Health region
New stricter self-isolation rules for households in the Southern Health region are coming to Manitoba, as the region sees increased community transmission and rising case numbers.
Calgary
-
Man pleads guilty in 2019 death of Calgary mother, not guilty in death of 22-month-old girl
The Calgary man charged in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose remains were discovered in a mountainous area in 2019 pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree murder and not guilty to the other.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday's COVID-19 data will include numbers dating back to Friday before the long weekend.
-
Calgary bookstore bat saved by Alberta wildlife group
A tiny and cold bat discovered roosting outside a Calgary bookstore is recovering just fine thanks to an Alberta wildlife group.
Edmonton
-
LIVE
LIVE | Alberta officials to give COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon
Tuesday's COVID-19 data will include numbers dating back to Friday before the long weekend.
-
'Eroding public confidence': AHS warns against the use of ivermectin amid an 'epidemic of misinformation'
Alberta Health Services wrote a letter to the public on Tuesday warning about what it called an epidemic of misinformation regarding ivermectin.
-
Alberta's $100 COVID-19 vaccine incentive programs carries potential $15M cost to province
The government of Alberta's $100 offer to motivate unvaccinated Albertans to seek immunization has resulted in tens of thousands of people registering for the program.
Toronto
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Toronto to begin directly contacting nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for second doses
Toronto will soon begin directly contacting the nearly 50,000 residents who are overdue for their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine as it begins to focus in on closing the gap between those who are partially and fully immunized.
-
Most COVID-19 cases at shuttered Toronto school are result of student-to-student transmission
All but two COVID-19 cases at a shuttered Toronto secondary school appear to have resulted from student-to-student transmission and it is possible that some were contracted during school events, the city's top doctor says.
Ottawa
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa drop below 300
Ottawa Public Health says 19 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of known active cases is below 300.
-
Car fished out of Rideau Canal after driver swerves to avoid animal
The RCMP say a car had to be removed from the Rideau Canal this past weekend after a driver lost control of their vehicle.
-
Study shows 80 per cent of restaurants still need subsidies to survive winter months
A Restaurants Canada survey shows many restaurants are not likely make it though the winter if the federal subsidy is cancelled at the end of this month.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s mask rules for public spaces expanded to include kids aged 5 and up, top doctor says
Kids aged five and older are now required to wear masks in indoor public spaces in B.C.
-
More COVID-19 restrictions and booster shots possible in Northern Health as cases spread
Health officials are looking at implementing more COVID-19 measures, including possible restrictions or booster vaccine doses, as cases in B.C.'s Northern Health region continue to surge.
-
COVID-19 update with 4 days' worth of case data coming from B.C.'s health ministry
The first COVID-19 update since last week will be delivered by B.C.'s health ministry Monday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister questions legal challenge of vaccine mandate for health-care workers
A hearing for a legal challenge to Quebec’s vaccine mandate for health-care workers is set for Thursday, one day before the contested government decree will take effect for thousands of employees across the province.
-
Unvaccinated Quebec pharmacists will have their licences suspended on Friday, order says
The order of pharmacists of Quebec is the latest body of health-care workers to confirm it will suspend the licences of members who aren't vaccinated by Friday.
-
'What’s the difference?': Quebec bar owners fuming after full-capacity concert at Bell Centre
Some Quebec bar owners are upset that limits remain in place on capacity and distancing after concertgoers were seen dancing and singing with no masks at the Bell Centre this weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo shooting sends man to hospital
A man and a woman were arrested and another man was treated for injuries after gunfire erupted in Nanaimo over the weekend.
-
'These forests should live long and prosper': Star Trek captain chides B.C. premier on old-growth forests
B.C. Premier John Horgan, a self-proclaimed Star Trek fan, has disappointed a high-ranking member of the federation who is calling for action to protect the province's old-growth forests.
-
Medication, cell phones stolen from hockey players during game: Oak Bay police
Oak Bay police are investigating after several items were reportedly stolen from a recreation centre locker room during a hockey game.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 63 hospitalizations Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 54 recoveries, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 1,092.
-
N.S. reports 99 new COVID-19 cases over four days, active cases drop to 197
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 and 130 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 197.
-
Rising COVID-19 numbers prompt New Brunswick hospitals to move to Red Alert level
The rising number of COVID-19 patients in New Brunswick has pushed hospitals into Red Alert level, permitting them to postpone non-urgent medical procedures and redeploy staff to maintain emergency operations.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada changes how early passengers need to check-in for many Toronto flights
Air Canada has announced changes to how early passengers will need to check-in for many flights leaving from Toronto.
-
Police in Temiskaming searching area in North Cobalt for woman missing since 1996
Residents should expect a heavy police presence for the next couple of days in North Cobalt, Temiskaming Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
-
Man accused of killing Renee Sweeney changes lawyers, trial delayed
There has been another delay in the Renee Sweeney murder court case as the man accused changes lawyers two weeks before his trial was set to begin.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of unvaccinated hospital staff members in Waterloo Region to be placed on unpaid leave
Dozens of hospital staff in Waterloo Region will be placed on unpaid leave starting Wednesday for failing to comply with their employers' COVID-19 vaccination policies.
-
Public health dos and don’ts for Halloween and trick-or-treating
With Halloween just weeks away, health officials in Waterloo Region are offering COVID-19 guidance for how to celebrate safely.
-
Region of Waterloo reports 19 new COVID-19 cases over Thanksgiving holiday
There were 19 new cases of COVID-19 logged in Waterloo Region over the course of Thanksgiving Sunday and Monday, according to health officials.