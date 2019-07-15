

In just 53 days, a group of women completed a bike tour across North America, in the shape of a Medicine Wheel.

Riding for MMIW was meant to initiate change for Indigenous women around the world, who have been disproportionately impacted by violent crime.

“The vision was to imprint, spiritually for healing and empowerment, the Medicine Wheel on North America,” rider Joan Jack said. “We as women are not valued globally, and as Indigenous women the statistics show we’re actually seen as disposable.”

The participants carried the names of those missing or murdered on red ribbons.

“Every life matters that we hang these ribbons to let the people know that their families matter,” rider Charmaine Willer-Larson said.

The group has returned home to Winnipeg, and continues to fight for the memory of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

"We love you and your families have not forgotten you, you are gone but not forgotten," Jack said.