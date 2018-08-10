

Michaela Solomon , CTV Regina





Three men have been arrested and charged with trafficking drugs, following a dispensary raid in Moose Jaw.

On Thursday, Moose Jaw Police Service executed a search warrant at an establishment known locally as MJ Compassion.

During the search, police seized an unknown amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.

Dylan Lawrence was charged with three counts of trafficking marijuana and proceeds of crime.

Jonathan Koch and Chevy Daly were charged with one count of trafficking marijuana. All three men have been released on recognizance with conditions. They will appear in court on a later date.

MJ Compassion was not one of the businesses granted permits to operate legal dispensaries once legalization occurs in October. Police have discussed the legalities of trafficking outside the law with MJ Compassion.