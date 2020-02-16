REGINA -- Two adults and a youth have been charged after fentanyl and cocaine were found in a residence in the 1000 block of Rae St.

Police searched the residence as part of a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation on Saturday.

The search revealed drugs, including fentanyl and cocaine, drug paraphernalia, including scales, packaging and cash; ammunition and weapons including four prohibited firearms, bear spray and brass knuckles.

Police have charged a 51-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both from Regina, with 13 weapons and drug related charges, including possession of a scheduled substance and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing 16 weapons related charges, including possession of a firearm.

The man and woman will appear in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, while the boy will appear in Youth Court at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.