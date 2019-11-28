REGINA -- Three people are facing multiple charges after police found guns and drugs executing a search warrant in a home on Wednesday evening.

Officers carried out the warrant in a home in the 200 block of Broad Street around 6:50 p.m. According to police, they found guns and illicit drugs. Two men were arrested and taken into custody.

Tyson Dylan Ray, 23, and Rueban Jacob Nahbexie,18, are facing multiple charges including possession of a weapon and careless storage of a firearm.

A 17-year-old boy is also facing multiple firearm charges.

All three are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.