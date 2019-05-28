

CTV Regina





Police have charged three men after seizing methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl after an extensive drug investigation.

According to police, officers executed a search in the 6000 block of Rochdale Boulevard, 3300 block of Green Poppy Street, 1000 block of Dorothy Street and a storage locker in White City on May 17.

In the investigation, police seized 3.4 kilograms of cocaine, around a kilogram of meth and around 175 grams of fentanyl. Police say they also found a loaded revolver and around $13,000 in cash.

Police have charged three males — Mohammed Ali Salad, 30, Mohamed Baxan Bwana, 21, and Ismail Saleban Mohamed, 18, were arrested and charged.

Salad and Bwana are charged with possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and unsafe storage of a firearm. Mohamed is charged with possession of cocaine and obstructing a peace officer.

All three appeared in court on May 21.