REGINA -- Three people are facing theft and weapons charges after police used a spike belt to stop an alleged stolen vehicle on Thursday.

Officers were patrolling the North Central neighbourhood around 9:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle reported as stolen. Police say they used a spike belt in an alley in the 800 block of Rae Street. The driver continued to flee police until they stopped in the 700 block of Robinson Street. The three people inside then fled the scene on foot.

A 25-year-old man was arrested and also had two knives. He’s charged with weapon possession and failure to comply.

Police say the Canine Unit tracked the other two suspects to a home in the 700 block of Rae Street. A 16-year-old boy also had a gun.

The teen was charged with firearm possession, possession of stolen property and failure to comply.

A 21-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property.

The two men and the youth will appear in court on Friday afternoon.