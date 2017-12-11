

CTV Regina





Three people are facing charges after stealing a vehicle in Regina on Sunday.

Police say they observed a vehicle reported as stolen at the intersection of Seventh Avenue and McTavish Street around midnight. Officers followed the vehicle to a home on the 1200 block of Pasqua Street. According to police, two men and two women were arrested at the home. One woman was carrying a knife.Three of the four people in the home have now been charged in connection to the theft.

Keena Ocean Sherrisse Aisaican-Checkosis, 24, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a weapon.

Jordon Ivan Cyr, 29, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply.

A 16-year-old girl, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply.

Cyr and Aisaican-Checkosis appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning. The teen appeared in Provincial Youth Court on Monday morning.