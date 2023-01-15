Three fire departments respond to shop fire outside of Balgonie, Sask.

A farmyard blaze outside of Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday night drew in three fire departments to douse the flames.

A Facebook post from the Balgonie Volunteer Fire Department explained that units from Emerald Park, Pilot Butte and White City responded to a shop fire late Saturday night.

The fire, located east of Balgonie near Highway 10, was host to 24 firefighters, three pumper trucks, two tankers and five support vehicles, the post said.

Balgonie fire reported that firefighters were on the scene for around five hours, and everyone was safely home by 2 a.m. on Sunday.