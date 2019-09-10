

CTV News Regina





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will launch the 2019 federal election on Wednesday, and Regina's three ridings will have a key role this year.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is looking to get re-elected in his Regina-Qu'Appelle riding.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale also needs to retain his seat in Regina-Wascana.

Regina's third riding, Regina-Lewvan, has no incumbent. Erin Weir, who was removed from NDP caucus after harassment allegations, won't be running in 2019. He is currently sitting as a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation.

Here's who is running in each riding:

Regina-Lewvan:

Conservative: Warren Steinley

Liberals: Winter Fedyk

NDP: Jigar Patel

People's Party of Canada: Trevor Wowk

Green Party: Naiomi Hunter

National Citizen's Alliance: Ian Bridges

Regina-Qu'Appelle:

Conservative: Andrew Scheer

Liberals: Jordan Ames-Sinclair

PPC: Tracey Sparrowhawk

Green: Dale Dewar

Libertarian Party of Canada: James Plummer

Regina-Wascana:

Conservative: Michael Kram

Liberals: Goodale

NDP: TBA

PPC: Mario Milanovski

There are 14 total ridings in Saskatchewan.