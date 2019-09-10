Three key ridings in Regina for upcoming federal election
CTV News Regina
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 3:34PM CST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will launch the 2019 federal election on Wednesday, and Regina's three ridings will have a key role this year.
Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is looking to get re-elected in his Regina-Qu'Appelle riding.
Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale also needs to retain his seat in Regina-Wascana.
Regina's third riding, Regina-Lewvan, has no incumbent. Erin Weir, who was removed from NDP caucus after harassment allegations, won't be running in 2019. He is currently sitting as a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation.
Here's who is running in each riding:
Regina-Lewvan:
- Conservative: Warren Steinley
- Liberals: Winter Fedyk
- NDP: Jigar Patel
- People's Party of Canada: Trevor Wowk
- Green Party: Naiomi Hunter
- National Citizen's Alliance: Ian Bridges
Regina-Qu'Appelle:
- Conservative: Andrew Scheer
- Liberals: Jordan Ames-Sinclair
- PPC: Tracey Sparrowhawk
- Green: Dale Dewar
- Libertarian Party of Canada: James Plummer
Regina-Wascana:
- Conservative: Michael Kram
- Liberals: Goodale
- NDP: TBA
- PPC: Mario Milanovski
There are 14 total ridings in Saskatchewan.