Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will launch the 2019 federal election on Wednesday, and Regina's three ridings will have a key role this year.

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer is looking to get re-elected in his Regina-Qu'Appelle riding.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale also needs to retain his seat in Regina-Wascana.

Regina's third riding, Regina-Lewvan, has no incumbent. Erin Weir, who was removed from NDP caucus after harassment allegations, won't be running in 2019. He is currently sitting as a member of the Co-operative Commonwealth Federation.

Here's who is running in each riding:

Regina-Lewvan:

  • Conservative: Warren Steinley
  • Liberals: Winter Fedyk
  • NDP: Jigar Patel
  • People's Party of Canada: Trevor Wowk
  • Green Party: Naiomi Hunter
  • National Citizen's Alliance: Ian Bridges

Regina-Qu'Appelle:

  • Conservative: Andrew Scheer
  • Liberals: Jordan Ames-Sinclair
  • PPC: Tracey Sparrowhawk
  • Green: Dale Dewar
  • Libertarian Party of Canada: James Plummer

Regina-Wascana:

  • Conservative: Michael Kram
  • Liberals: Goodale
  • NDP: TBA
  • PPC: Mario Milanovski

There are 14 total ridings in Saskatchewan.