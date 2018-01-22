

Three men are facing multiple charges after two women were assaulted outside a Regina bar early Saturday morning.

Police were called to a business in the 6100 block of Rochdale Boulevard around 2:10 a.m. after reports of an assault. According to police, officers were told on the way to the call that the suspects fled the scene in an SUV. The officers saw the SUV travelling east on Rochdale and turning south on McCarthy Boulevard, police said in a news release.

Police say they stopped the vehicle at a nearby mall after activating their emergency equipment. The 21-year-old man driving the vehicle appeared impaired and was arrested at the scene. Two men in the backseat, aged 20 and 21, were also intoxicated. The 21-year-old passenger also seemed to have blood on his hands and clothing, police said in a news release.

Additional officers went to the scene of the original assault. Police say a verbal argument had started earlier in the night between several people and it developed into a physical assault on two women who were leaving the bar. One man allegedly hit a woman in the face, police said in a news release. Further investigation led police to arrest the two passengers in the SUV. The 20-year-old passenger was also carrying cocaine.

The three men in the vehicle were all charged. The victims suffered facial injuries consistent with an assault and didn’t require any medical attention.

Tyson Bitternose, 21, has been charged with impaired driving and exceeding .08.

Nathaniel Kay, 21, is facing two assault charges.

Brandon Nathaniel Joseph Gajewski, 20, has been charged with possession of cocaine.

All three men were released on several conditions. They are scheduled to appear in court on March 1.