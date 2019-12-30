REGINA -- Three men are facing numerous charges after an attempted break and enter in east Regina.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Gull Rd., around 11 p.m. on Saturday. A number of men had allegedly left in a vehicle before police arrived on scene.

Shortly after, police found the vehicle in a parking lot nearby. Three men were arrested after a number of weapons, a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia was discovered in the vehicle.

Thirty-four-year-old Tyler Desnomie, 19-year-old Jayden Mercer and 23-year-old Dakota Netmaker are facing a number of charges relating to weapons possession and drug possession.

All three men appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.