Three men facing weapons, drug charges following break-in
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Three men are facing numerous charges after an attempted break and enter in east Regina.
Officers responded to the 1000 block of Gull Rd., around 11 p.m. on Saturday. A number of men had allegedly left in a vehicle before police arrived on scene.
Shortly after, police found the vehicle in a parking lot nearby. Three men were arrested after a number of weapons, a quantity of drugs and drug paraphernalia was discovered in the vehicle.
Thirty-four-year-old Tyler Desnomie, 19-year-old Jayden Mercer and 23-year-old Dakota Netmaker are facing a number of charges relating to weapons possession and drug possession.
All three men appeared in Provincial Court on Monday morning.