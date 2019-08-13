

CTV Regina





Three ministers have new portfolios after Premier Scott Moe shuffled his cabinet on Tuesday morning.

Lori Carr, Greg Ottenbreit and Warren Kaeding are all taking new positions in the shuffle.

Carr was named Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Ottenbreit is now Minister of Highways and Infrastructure and the Minister Responsible for the Water Security Agency.

Kaeding took over the role of Minister Responsible for Rural and Remote Health, and the Minister Responsible for Seniors.

Carr, Ottenbreit and Kaeding were formerly the Ministers of Highways and Infrastructure, Rural and Remote Health, and Government Relations respectively.

“I am confident that Ministers Carr, Ottenbreit, and Kaeding will bring strong leadership to their new responsibilities as our government serves the people of our province and works to strengthen Saskatchewan,” Moe said in a release.

The other 14 ministers in Moe's cabinet are maintaining their current portfolios.

Moe also announced changes to Government House leadership, including naming Everett Hindley Government Whip. Jeremey Harrison was named Government House Leader and Paul Merriman was named Government House Deputy Leader.