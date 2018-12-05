

CTV Regina





Three people are facing charges after a gun call in Regina on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street around 4:45 a.m. after a report of a gun incident.

Several blocks in the area were closed off for most of the morning while police investigated.

Police say their investigation has determined that a woman was robbed and threatened with a gun.

Nine people were taken into custody. A 33-year-old man was also found to be in possession of stolen property not related to the robbery. He was charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by a crime.

A search warrant was also executed at the home, and police found two guns, knives, machetes, ammunition, and some of the stolen items belonging to the robbery victim.

Donovan Dean Straightnose, 21, has been charged with uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon, and possession of a weapon, among other charges.

A 16-year-old girl has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer.