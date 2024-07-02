Three people charged in relation to robbery near Sask. hamlet

Three people in southern Saskatchewan are facing a laundry list of charges after allegedly taking part in the robbery of a home near the hamlet of Ardill.

The robbery was reported earlier in June at a home near the community of less than 200 people to Assiniboia RCMP.

Officers investigated, determining that a victim was threatened with a gun, assaulted, and robbed. The victim was treated at hospital for non-threatening injuries.

Police also found that a gun was pointed at the same victim in a separate incident involving one of the suspects from the robbery.

RCMP officers from Assiniboia executed a search warrant at a home in Ardill on June 27, with the assistance of Sask. RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team.

Officers located and seized four firearms and ammunition from the home.

Two suspects were arrested at the home and a third was taken into custody in Mossbank.

Both a 64-year-old and a 40-year-old from Ardill face a combined 12 charges which include robbery and weapons counts.

The 40-year-old accused was also arrested for breaching a conditional sentence order.

The third suspect, a 24-year-old from Mossbank, was charged with seven counts in total, mainly weapons-related offences.

The three accused appeared in Moose Jaw Provincial Court on Friday.

Ardill is located approximately 125 kilometres southwest of Regina.