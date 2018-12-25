

CTV Regina





Three people were pronounced dead after a half-ton truck collided with a SUV on Highway #10, 16 kilometres west Melville.

Melville RCMP responded to a call at about 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday. Preliminary investigation shows that the truck was travelling northbound when it crossed the centre line and hit the southbound SUV.

Three of the four people in the SUV were killed, two of which were older adults and one was a 16 year-old male. All occupants were from Balcarres area.

The driver of the SUV and the truck driver, a lone occupant, are both safe.

The cause of the accident is not yet determined, Melville RCMP are continuing their investigation.