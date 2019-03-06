

Three people are facing drug and gun charges after Regina police executed a search warrant on Tuesday.

The Regina Police Service Street Gang Unit and the SWAT team entered a house on the 1600 block of Ottawa Street as part of an ongoing investigation.

Police say they found guns, bullets, cocaine and methamphetamines in the house.

Daneen Lynn Whitequill, 26; William John Crawford, 40; and Stuart Michael George Sabiston, 31, are all facing several gun charges.

Whitequill was also charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. Crawford and Sabiston are facing probation order charges.

All three made their first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court on Wednesday.