Three Regina Pats starting seasons at NHL camps

The Regina Pats will start their pre-season without their captain and twin brother duo as the three players are off to NHL camps.

Pats captain Tanner Howe who was drafted in the second round of the NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins in June will be at the team’s main training camp set to begin later this month.

Defenceman Corbin Vaughan will be at the Los Angeles Kings’ rookie camp and his twin brother Jaxsin will be at the Anahiem Ducks’ rookie faceoff.

Howe led the Pats in goals (28), assists (49), points (77) and power play points (23) last year.

The Pats will start their 2024 pre-season Wednesday night when they host the Swift Current Broncos at the Brandt Centre.

The team usually showcases it’s rookies and youngest players in the first exhibition game of the new season.

The 2024-25 regular season will begin for the Pats Sept. 20 in Prince Albert followed by their home opener on Sept. 21 against Brandon.