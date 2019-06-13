

Three players from Saskatchewan are taking home the Stanley Cup after the St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 on Wednesday night.

Boston had home ice advantage, but St. Louis took the final game of the season by a score of 4-1.

It’s the first Cup win in Blues history.

"To bring a Cup to a city for a first time is crazy. Tough to put into words," forward Jaden Schwartz said on the ice after the win. "These fans have been waiting a long time. It's exciting. We're going to have a lot of fun with it."

This is what you get when you mic up Rick Schwartz for a #StanleyCup Final game. #stlblues #WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/XvUCiHP1t0 — St. Louis Blues �� (@StLouisBlues) May 30, 2019

Schwartz, who grew up in Wilcox, was drafted by the Blues in 2010. He had 12 goals in the Blues’ Cup run, leading his team in scoring. He added eight assists for 20 points in the playoffs.

Regina product Tyler Bozak had five goals and eight assists. Brayden Schenn, who is from Saskatoon, had five goals and seven assists.

