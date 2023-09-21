Regina

    Three-vehicle crash between Pilot Butte and Balgonie claims 1 life, 3 others seriously injured: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    A 30-year-old woman is dead and three others were seriously injured after a three vehicle collision between Pilot Butte and Balgonie, RCMP said.

    RCMP and the Balgonie Fire Department responded to the scene on Highway 46 shortly after 9:30 Tuesday night where the initial investigation determined that three cars had collided, a news release said.

    One of the vehicles had two occupants including the woman who was killed.

    According to RCMP she was the front passenger. The driver was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious.

    The drivers and only occupants of the other two vehicles involved were also taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to RCMP.

    RCMP said the collision remains under investigation.

    The name of the woman who was killed was not released.

