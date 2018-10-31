Three-year-old girl suffers minor injuries after being hit by truck
Witnesses say a child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Oct. 31, 2018.
A three-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue East around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a child being hit by a vehicle. Police say she ran out into traffic and was hit at a low speed.
The girl was taken to hospital for observation, but only suffered minor injuries.
The road was briefly shut down and has since re-opened.