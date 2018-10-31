

A three-year-old girl suffered minor injuries after being hit by a truck on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2800 block of Dewdney Avenue East around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a child being hit by a vehicle. Police say she ran out into traffic and was hit at a low speed.

The girl was taken to hospital for observation, but only suffered minor injuries.

The road was briefly shut down and has since re-opened.