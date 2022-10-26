Throne speech to kick off fall session of Sask. Legislative Assembly

Members of the Saskatchewan Legislative Assembly will reconvene for the fall session in Regina on Wednesday afternoon.

The third session of the 29th Legislature will begin with a speech from the throne by Lieutenant Governor Russ Mirasty.

"The ceremony around the opening of the Legislature offers the people of Saskatchewan an opportunity to take part in, and recognize, the value of our democratic conventions," Mirasty said in a press release.

"I encourage members of the public to join us today and experience our parliamentary traditions."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe highlighted immigration and energy policy in a preview of the throne speech at an event in Saskatoon on Monday.

“We're seeing investment pour into Saskatchewan in many number of industries and we're appreciative that that does create jobs, and we want to ensure that we as a province are fulfilling our rights that we have within the constitution to develop the natural resources that we are so blessed with in Saskatchewan,” Moe said Monday.

The throne speech is expected to take place around 2 p.m.

This afternoon, we will lay out our government’s plan to ensure our economy continues to thrive and every Saskatchewan resident benefits from the growth taking place in our province.



That’s growth that works for everyone. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) October 26, 2022

The fall sitting of the Legislative Assembly will mark Carla Beck’s first session as leader of the Saskatchewan NDP. She was elected as leader in June.

Nathaniel Teed, the recently elected NDP MLA for Saskatoon Meewasin, was sworn into his role at the legislative building on Wednesday morning.

And just like that, Saskatchewan's newest MLA is sworn in!



Saskatchewan's 764th MLA to sign the roll and our province's first openly-LGBTQ2S+ MLA.@nathaniel_teed isn't only making history, he'll be a strong + tireless voice for the people of #Meewasin.#skpoli #cdnpoli #sask pic.twitter.com/PWTrhycwJc — Saskatchewan New Democrats (@Sask_NDP) October 26, 2022

More details to come…