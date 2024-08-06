Thunderstorm warnings issued for Regina, Moose Jaw area

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is warning residents of thunderstorm conditions in the province's south central region today.

In an alert issued at 1:15 p.m., ECCC said it is tracking a severe thunderstorm capable for producing strong wind gusts (up to 90km/h), toonie sized hail and heavy rain.

At the time of the warning, the system was located from 10 kilometres southwest of Deer Valley to nine kilometres north of Breiercrest and was moving east at 75km/h.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles,” the warning read.

The entire southeast portion of Saskatchewan remains under a thunderstorm watch Tuesday afternoon. The watch extends from Lake Diefenbaker all the way to Gainsborough – extending as far north as Yorkton.

Air quality issues persist

While the south faces inclement weather and rain, northern Saskatchewan remains under an air quality advisory.

Wildfire smoke is expected to cause very poor air quality and reduced visibility for a large swath of northern Sask. extending from Buffalo Narrows in the northwest to Cumberland House in the southeast.

Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) values for Tuesday afternoon remained low Tuesday afternoon – with 2 and 3’s being recorded. However, ECCC forecasted that by Tuesday night, Prince Albert would be experienced an AQHI value of 10 or very high risk.

More information on watches and advisories can be found here.